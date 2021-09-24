FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as 26 new virus-related deaths.
The new cases include 1,094 children and teens age 18 and younger. Gov. Andy Beshear says the 26 deaths include Kentuckians as young as 15, 24 and 27.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate is now 10.99%
Currently, 2,211 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 632 in intensive care units and 429 on ventilators because they cannot breathe on their own. Across the commonwealth, 92.9% of ICU beds are occupied.
To date, Kentucky has had 674,015 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,492 deaths.
The governor ordered flags lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday at all state office buildings to honor the lives lost because of the pandemic.
Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations across the state to lower their flags as part of this tribute as well.
Friday evening, the governor asked Kentuckians to light their homes green in honor of Christopher "CJ' Gordon Jr., a 15-year-old Fayette County student who died because of COVID-19. "Let's show his family the entire commonwealth stands with them as they mourn this unimaginable loss," Beshear said.
CJ was a sophomore at the Learning Center in Lexington. He died Thursday morning of COVID-19 complications, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
