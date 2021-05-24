FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as four additional virus-related deaths.
Of the deaths announced Monday, three were reported to the state by health departments and one was uncovered through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.61%. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the novel coronavirus' spread.
Kentucky's overall incidence rate is 7.43 average daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest KDPH map. That puts the state in the COVID-19 yellow zone, which indicates community spread.
Two counties are in the COVID-19 red zone Monday, meaning they have 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. Those counties are Owen and Rockcastle.
The counties currently in the green zone, meaning their incidence rates are "on track," include Crittenden, Monroe, Metcalfe and Wolfe counties.
KDPH reports 343 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness as of Monday, including 101 in intensive care units and 71 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 456,053 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,720 deaths.
Regarding vaccinations, Gov. Andy Beshear says 1,989,841 have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot so far.
Looking for a COVID-19 shot in the Local 6 area? Visit our vaccine guide for more information.
For help scheduling a vaccine in Kentucky, call 855-598-2246 or text your zip code to GETVAX - 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you. For assistance in Spanish, text VACUNA - 822862.