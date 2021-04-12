FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 270 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, as well as seven additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.16% Monday, which Beshear said is the highest that rate has been in about a month.
Beshear also cautioned that cases and positivity rates in Kentucky are continuing to more or less plateau, and said Kentuckians should be wary, and take precautions to prevent an increase in cases.
The governor continued to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier Monday, Beshear said when 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten their first vaccine dose, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants, and remove capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for nearly all venues and businesses that serve 1,000 customers or fewer.
During an afternoon briefing on COVID-19, Beshear said none of the deaths reported Monday were connected to long-term care facilities. Of the new cases, Beshear said only four were long-term care residents, and nine were staff members in those facilities. The governor said when the state provided vaccines to those facilities during the first phase of its plan, more residents than staff members opted to receive the shots. He encouraged staff members who chose not to be vaccinated then to do so now, and said the decrease in long-term care cases and deaths shows the vaccines work.
Beshear said 380 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 104 in intensive care units and 45 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 433,352 COVID-19 cases, including 6,257 deaths.
