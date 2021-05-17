FRANKFORT, KY — As Kentucky prepares to fully lift business capacity limits and end its mask mandate on June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said 54% of adults in the state have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
During a briefing Monday afternoon, Beshear said 1,939,657 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far, after accounting for people from Kentucky who were vaccinated in other states and vice versa.
The governor said 80% of Kentuckians age 65 and up have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 60% of those 50 to 64 have been vaccinated, followed by 45% of those 40 to 49, 40% of those 30 to 39 and 29% of those 18 to 29.
Beshear encouraged younger Kentuckians to get vaccinated, noting that kids and teens ages 10 to 19 had the highest COVID-19 incident rate in Monday's case report. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older.
Asked about vaccinations in state prisons, Beshear said 70% of inmates have been vaccinated so far. Visitation has not resumed in those facilities. Beshear said he hopes to be able to make an announcement sometime this week with a "firm date" for when vaccinated inmates can see vaccinated visitors.
The governor reported 285 new cases Monday, and said the state's positivity rate has dropped to 2.78%. Local health departments reported six additional deaths to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Beshear said those deaths occurred in March and April. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 389 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 112 in intensive care units and 73 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 452,821 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,662 deaths.