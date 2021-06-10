FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
That's according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.08% as of Thursday.
Currently, 275 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 78 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 461,717 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,138 deaths.
So far, 2,097,955 Kentuckians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is 47% of the state's population.
On Friday, Kentucky will lift all COVID-19-related capacity limits on businesses. The state's mask mandate will be fully lifted in most settings as well.
Masks are still expected to be worn in places where people are the most vulnerable to the illness, such as hospitals, and in crowded settings such as public transportation.