FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 33 additional coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth Wednesday, as well as 1,175 new cases.
"Let's remember as we work toward defeating this virus: we can't quit," Beshear said in a video statement. "We can't stop working hard each and every day. We've got to keep masking up. We have to keep engaging in social distancing. We've got to keep appropriate rules and regulations in place, because we continue to lose people even as we get closer to the end."
But, the governor said the case numbers reported Wednesday continue to show a good trend for the state.
"Over the past four weeks there's only been one Wednesday that has been lower than that," Beshear said of the new cases reported March 3. "It continues a good trend that we see on declining case numbers."
Additionally, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.6% Wednesday.
Currently, 680 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 175 in intensive care units and 79 on ventilators. Beshear said the numbers show Kentucky has "sufficient health care capacity."
More than 731,000 Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. That's a little more than 16% of the state's population.
For more information on where you can get vaccinated in the Local 6 area, check out our COVID-19 vaccine guide.