FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,358 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, as well as 34 new virus-related deaths.
Tuesday's cases include 597 children and teens age 18 and younger.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 8.12%, a slight decrease from Monday's rate of 8.26%.
While daily case reports and positivity rates have declined since the past summer's surge, Kentucky continues to face high or substantial COVID-19 incidence rates. In the Local 6 area, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Hickman, Marshall and Lyon counties are in the red zone Tuesday, indicating high incidence rates. Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Livingston, McCracken and Trigg counties are in the orange zone, indicating substantial incidence rates.
As of Tuesday, 1,329 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 398 in intensive care units and 262 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 717,245 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,184 deaths.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.