FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 361 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as a dozen additional coronavirus-related deaths. 

That's according to the latest report from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which also reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 2.06%. That's down slightly from Tuesday's rate of 2.28%. 

The state's overall incidence rate is 4.55 average daily cases per 100,000 people, putting Kentucky in the yellow zone for COVID-19. That zone indicates community spread of the novel coronavirus. Only one county is in the red  zone, which indicates a critical rate of spread. That's Webster County, with an incidence rate of 32 average daily cases 

Kentucky COVID-19 incidence rate 6/9/21

KDPH says 279 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 88 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators. 

To date, Kentucky has had 461,446 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,121 deaths. 

So far, 2,094,236 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 

To encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots, Kentucky is holding a "Shot at a Million" vaccine incentive drawing. Those who enter after getting vaccinated have a chance to win $1 million or one of 15 scholarships. 

MORE DETAILS: Kentucky launches 'Shot at a Million' vaccine incentive drawing

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. You can also search for vaccines near you at vaccines.gov.