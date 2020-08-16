FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Sunday, as well as three new virus-related deaths.
In a news release, the governor says 13 of Sunday's cases are children ages 5 and younger.
To date, Kentucky has had 39,315 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 813 deaths.
The three deaths reported Sunday were all women, including 67-year-old from Fayette County, a 73-year-old from Perry County and a 91-year-old from Franklin County.
In Sunday's news release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack noted that Kentucky's rate of coronavirus-related deaths is lower than the national rate.
"In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally," Stack said. "This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states."
Despite that lower rate, stack said "We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible."