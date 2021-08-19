FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,836 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 1,275 children and teens age 18 and younger.
In a video message posted to social media Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday marks the third highest daily total for new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
KDPH also reported nine new coronavirus related deaths. Beshear said three of those individuals were younger than 60, including one person from Hardin County in their 40s.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 12.75%. "That's the highest since we had enough testing to get an accurate positivity rate," Beshear said.
Currently, 1,708 people are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 481 in intensive care units and 242 on ventilators.
"This is the most dangerous time, especially if you're unvaccinated, that we have seen in this pandemic. And we are running out of beds that our nurses and our doctors can staff as our numbers are going through the roof," Beshear said in the video.
Giving his weekly Team Kentucky update earlier Thursday, Beshear said the rapid increase in cases having a critical impact on hospital capacity and staffing. He said at least 21 hospitals in Kentucky are dealing with serious staffing shortages.
The state's incidence rate is 66.76 average daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which puts the state in the red zone overall. That means the virus is spreading at a high rate in most counties.
The state has had 530,573 known COVID-19 cases since testing began, including 7,477 deaths.
As of Thursday, 2,436,044 Kentuckians have gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
"Please to the right thing for one another. Be your brother and sister's keeper. If you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it right now because you are at the greatest risk of not only a bad outcome of getting really sick, but getting other people really sick, too. And everybody, we need you wearing a mask when you're indoors and outside of your home. Right now, its gotten pretty dangerous. We need everybody to do your part," Beshear said.
Those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Local 6 area can find information on our vaccine guide. Vaccine information across the nation can be found at vaccines.gov.