FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 4,911 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday — just one day after the state saw a record one-day high of 5,742.
"We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again," Beshear said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "We have to have the tools to fight back."
The governor again encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks whenever they're around people they don't live with, practice social distancing and follow state and federal guidelines to avoid spreading the virus as the rollout of vaccines continues.
"Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do," Beshear said.
The governor also reported 37 new virus-related deaths Thursday, and a positivity rate of 11.9%.
Currently, 1,744 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 424 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators.
During his State of the Commonwealth address given later Thursday evening, Beshear proposed that legislators pass a separate COVID-19 relief bill that would include $220 million in aid for small businesses.
"We have over $600 million in one-time money to invest in our future. And this is important. This budget, my Better Kentucky Budget, doesn't rely on any increase in taxes," Beshear said. "There are no spending cuts, and it doesn't rely on the passage of any new revenue measures."
To date, Kentucky has had 291,430 COVID-19 cases, including 2,842 deaths related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.