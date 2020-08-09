FRANKFORT, KY— Kentucky reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 34,982.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the state is ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than last week.
"That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks," Beshear said. "Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside."
However, the state's positivity rate will be ending this week higher than it was last week, which shows that the virus is still spreading rapidly.
"COVID-19 is still out there and it’s still a threat," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. "We are encouraged, though, by the many Kentuckians taking this seriously and taking steps to keep themselves and others safer, including wearing a mask.”
Only one new death was reported, raising the state's death toll to 773.