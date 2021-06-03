FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 429 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 65 teens and kids age 18 and under, according to public health officials.
In an update Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health also announced six additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate is now 2.52%.
Kentucky has seen declining cases and test positivity rates over the past four weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Currently, 307 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 91 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.
So far, more than 2.06 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Beshear's office says the governor plans to announce "major steps" Friday on vaccine incentives and eviction prevention.
The governor is scheduled to gather in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda with Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, Lexington Mayor Linda Gordon and Develop Louisville director Jeff O'Brien around 12 p.m. CT on Friday to make the announcement.
To date, Kentucky has had 459,540 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,077 deaths.