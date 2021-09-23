FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 1,093 children and teens age 18 and under.
The state health department also reported 44 new virus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 670,084 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,466 deaths.
"Please, have that difficult conversation to encourage those you care about to get vaccinated. Let’s make sure we don’t lose anyone else," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
In a video message included with that post, Beshear said "the delta variant is making people sicker than ever before and is taking the lives of people younger than we've ever seen pass away in this pandemic." He noted that the deaths reported Thursday include a 29 year old, a 32 year old, a 38 year old and multiple people in their 40s.
"These are stories, these are realities, these are losses that ought to touch every single Kentuckian, knowing this could just as easily be your friend or your family member," Beshear said.
Currently, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 11.33%.
Speaking during a Team Kentucky briefing earlier Thursday, Beshear said there are signs that the state's COVID-19 surge may at least be leveling off into a plateau, but warned that plateauing with high case numbers is not tenable for Kentucky hospitals.
“If we plateau at the level we’re at right now, we cannot sustain it in our hospitals. It is too much, with too many people sick," Beshear said.
As of Thursday, 2,223 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 625 people in intensive care units and 424 people on ventilators, which are a form of life support.
Monday, Beshear said 92% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since March have been unvaccinated people. Additionally, 84.6% of COVID-19 deaths since March 1 were unvaccinated people.
Thursday, Beshear again asked people who have a friend or family member who is unvaccinated to have "those difficult conversations" with them to encourage them to get their COVID-19 shots. "We don't want to see anybody else's friends or family members on these lists that I have to read," Beshear said. "Now let's get out there. Let's get vaccinated. Let's mask up. Let's make sure we don't lose anybody else."
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.