FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 440 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
That's according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. KDPH says 16 of the deaths announced Wednesday were reported by health departments. Three were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Currently, 349 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 109 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators.
Kentucky's COVID-19 test positivity rate is now 2.4%, KDPH reports.
To date, Kentucky has had 457,062 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,744 deaths.
So far, more than 2 million Kentuckians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. You can also search for vaccines near you at vaccines.gov.