FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 445 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The statewide rate of positive cases was up slightly at 2.77%.
The state says the latest COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday included 68 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.
The state says its death toll from the virus reached at least 7,071.
More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, none of the state's 120 counties were in the COVID-19 red zone, according to the latest map from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.