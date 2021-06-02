FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 445 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The statewide rate of positive cases was up slightly at 2.77%.

The state says the latest COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday included 68 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.

The state says its death toll from the virus reached at least 7,071.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, none of the state's 120 counties were in the COVID-19 red zone, according to the latest map from the Kentucky Department for Public Health. 

confirmedcasesmap (7).png