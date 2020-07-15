FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state's rising COVID-19 case numbers show why it's important for Kentuckians to wear masks or other face coverings in public places where social distancing isn't possible.
Beshear reported 477 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Wednesday, in a news release providing an update on the pandemic. The governor also reported 10 new deaths connected to the disease. The deaths include a 73-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman from Casey County; a 90-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Hardin County; two men, ages 70 and 73, and a 67-year-old woman from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 71-year-old woman from Logan County.
Including Wednesday's numbers, Kentucky has had 20,677 COVID-19 cases to date, including 645 deaths.
"It shows you how critical this facial covering requirement is," Beshear said in a statement. "And we have to end the silliness. Challenges to this mean the loss of lives and could send us the way of Arizona or Florida, and we don’t want that."
Kentucky's positive test rate is 4.62%, as of Wednesday.
At least 5,475 Kentuckians have recovered have recovered from the illness so far, Beshear said.