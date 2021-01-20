FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,433 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 49 new virus-related deaths.
In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Beshear also reported that the state's positivity rate of COVID-19 test results is 11.29%, which he said marks the fifth day in a row that the state's positivity rate has been below 12%.
"While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” Beshear said in a statement. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
Beshear said 1,678 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 399 in intensive care units and 205 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 334,321 COVID-19 cases, including 3,243 deaths.