FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 609 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 13 additional virus-related deaths.
Seven of the deaths announced Tuesday were newly reported to the state by health departments, and six were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 3.44%, the governor said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Currently, 419 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 121 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 438,147 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,360 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Beshear said at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor has previously said the state will remove most capacity restrictions for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 or fewer people once 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose.
"As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently," Beshear said in a statement. "Let’s meet our 2.5-million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe."