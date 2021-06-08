FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This, after issues with the lab reporting system caused significantly lower reports Monday and Sunday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said case reporting system delays led to Sunday's report of 83 cases and Monday's report of 36. On Monday, Beshear said cases missing from those reports would be added to the state's tally once the issue was resolved.
It appeared that issue was indeed resolved Tuesday, as KDPH reported 614 new cases. Of that number, 119 are age 18 or under.
The state public health agency also reported six additional coronavirus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 461,119 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,109 deaths.
Tuesday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.12%, down a bit from Monday's rate of 2.28%.
The state's overall COVID-19 incidence rate is 4.62 average daily cases per 100,000, according to the latest map from KDPH. That puts the state in the yellow zone overall, indicating community spread of the virus. Webster County is the only county in the red zone Tuesday, with 30.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Currently, 273 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 80 in intensive care units and 40 on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, Beshear says more than 2.09 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
So far, 47% of the state's total population has been vaccinated, according to the Kentucky COVID-19 Dashboard. Looking just at those 18 and older, 58% of Kentucky's adult population has been vaccinated.
To encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots, Kentucky is holding a "Shot at a Million" vaccine incentive drawing. Those who enter after getting vaccinated have a chance to win $1 million or one of 15 scholarships.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. You can also search for vaccines near you at vaccines.gov.