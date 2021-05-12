FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky health officials reported 680 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 10 additional virus-related deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced nine deaths newly reported by health departments, as well as one death uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.08% Wednesday. According to the KDPH, 425 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 105 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 450,541 known COVID-19 case, including 6,630 deaths.
A report shared by Gov. Andy Beshear via Twitter Wednesday says the five counties with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates are Ballard with 19%, Christian with 17%, Spencer 18%, McCreary with 20% and Lewis with 20%.
The top five counties are Woodford (56%), Franklin (55%), Fayette (53%), Scott (46%) and Jefferson (45%).
Beshear says 1,891,937 individuals in Kentucky have been vaccinated so far.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.