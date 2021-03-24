FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 695 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, as well as 49 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Twenty-four of the deaths Beshear reported in a Wednesday evening news release came from local health department reports. The remaining 25 came from the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death that were not reported by health departments.
Currently, 438 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 103 in intensive care units and 87 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 2.85%.
Beshear expressed optimism about ending the pandemic, pointing to the decreasing positivity rate and Kentucky's recent expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 50 and older.
“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” Beshear said in a statement. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”
The state will officially expand vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older on April 12.
