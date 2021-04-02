FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 690 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has crept back up above 3%.
In an update shared via social media, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's positivity rate is 3.08% Friday.
The state announced three new coronavirus-related deaths reported by health departments, as well as 18 additional deaths reported through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Currently, 393 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 89 in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 428,527 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,129 deaths.
Regarding the fight to end the pandemic, Beshear announced 1.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so far.
