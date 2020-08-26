FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 696 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky Wednesday. The governor said seven new deaths were reported, including a woman from Graves County.
Beshear said the 81-year-old woman from Graves County has died after contracting the virus. To date, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed 29 deaths in Graves County connected to the illness. Graves County has had the fifth highest number of virus-related deaths among Kentucky counties, behind Jefferson County with 263 deaths, Fayette with 52, Kenton with 41 and Hopkins with 36.
Beshear said 114 of the new cases reported were kids under the age of 18.
The governor said 606 novel coronavirus disease cases in Kentucky are currently hospitalized, including 146 in intensive care units. Beshear said 96 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.
Beshear said the state's positive test rate is 4.64% Thursday. "That’s one of the lowest numbers we’ve had in the past four or so weeks," Beshear said, but "It's still too high.”
The governor says state officials still expect to see the positivity rise and fall over the next few days, but Wednesday's rate is a positive sign, and the state needs to see that rate decrease below 4%.
To date, Kentucky has had a total of 45,230 COVID-19 cases, including 902 deaths.