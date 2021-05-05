FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 710 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, the state's department for public health reports.
The deaths announced Wednesday were all reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health by health departments. No new deaths were reported through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.57%, up from 3.47% on Tuesday.
Currently, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 111 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 446,929 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,542 deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear says 1,837,229 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means the state is 662,771 administered doses away from reaching the governor's 2.5 million vaccination challenge.
When that goal is reached, Beshear plans to end the curfew for bars and restaurants and lift capacity limits and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 people or fewer.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Beshear noted that some restrictions have been loosened already because of the people who have been vaccinated so far.
“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”
In a tweet, the governor said the five counties with the highest vaccination rates are Woodford, Franklin, Fayette, Scott and Jefferson.
The counties with the lowest vaccination rate are Christian, Spencer, Ballard, McCreary and Lewis.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.
