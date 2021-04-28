FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 747 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office says. Nine coronavirus-related deaths were newly reported to the state by local health departments.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.11%, down slightly from Tuesday's rate of 3.17%.
Currently, 434 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 119 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 442,618 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,485 deaths.
The governor continues to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the state's economy to open up more fully.
As of Wednesday, Beshear says 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine dose. Three vaccines are approved in the United States, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Beshear has set a goal of 2.5 million Kentucky residents receiving at least their first dose to lift capacity restrictions for most businesses serving 1,000 people or less. Wednesday's numbers mean the state is 757,963 vaccinations away from that goal.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.