FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 785 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 13 additional virus-related deaths.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear says seven of the deaths were newly reported by health departments, and six were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 3.39%. Currently, 417 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 113 in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators.
"As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19," Beshear said in a statement. "But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated."
More than 10,000 more Kentuckians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since Tuesday's report.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says 1,682,774 Kentuckians have received at least their at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from Tuesday's report of at least 1,672,364 first doses administered.
To date, Kentucky has had 438,927 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,373 deaths.
In Paducah, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Click here for more details.
And click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.