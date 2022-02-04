FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate, while high, continues to decline this week.
The rate — which is calculated using PCR test results — came in at 24.71% Friday, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That's down from 25.67% Thursday, 26.78% Wednesday, 27.51% Tuesday and 28.49% Monday.
The state's overall incidence rate remains high as well, coming in at 134.39 average daily cases per 100,000 people as of Friday. All 120 counties in Kentucky are in the COVID-19 red zone. That mean's masks are recommended in public places regardless of vaccination status.
The state reported 8,376 new cases and 37 virus-related deaths Friday, 8,994 cases and 30 deaths Thursday, 7,406 cases and 21 deaths Tuesday and 4,950 cases and 14 deaths Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths reported Friday included people as young as 33 and 34.
Data bears out that COVID-19 vaccines drastically reduce the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. As of Friday, just 64% of Kentucky's total population has gotten one vaccine dose. Only 55% are fully vaccinated, and only 23% have gotten a booster dose or a third dose for immunocompromised people.
Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has had 1,193,783 known COVID-19 cases, including 13,063 virus-related deaths.