FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 819 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday, which he said is the lowest number reported on a Tuesday in about a month.
Kentucky's COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.87% Tuesday, Beshear said. That's a slight decrease from Monday's 3.99%. Hospitalizations from the illness are also down slightly from Monday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 459 people are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 110 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators. Beshear said that's five fewer hospitalizations from Monday, four fewer individuals in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.
The governor also noted that only nine Kentucky counties are in the COVID-19 red zone Tuesday — which is one more county than Monday, but still a low number.
Beshear reported 24 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. The governor said the state's audit of COVID-19 deaths should be coming Thursday. Announcing that audit earlier this month, Beshear said it will be a deep dive, comparing every death certificate listing COVID-19 as a cause to see if those deaths match state records on lives lost to the illness.
To date, Kentucky has had 417,412 known COVID-19 cases, including 5,029 known deaths.
Regarding vaccinations, Beshear said 1,026,047 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The governor highlighted two mass vaccination sites that have appointments available: Bowling Green Med Center Health and Pikeville Medical Center. Available appointments at mass vaccination sites are open to all Kentuckians, which means you don't have to live in Bowling Green or Pikeville to register for an appointment there.
To make a vaccine appointment at Bowling Green Med Center Health, visit medcenterhealth.org/vaccines. To make a vaccination appointment at Pikeville Medical Center, visit pmcvaccine.com.
