FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians "should be so proud of the progress we've made against this virus," reporting 920 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
"We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line — on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it," Beshear said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
Kentucky's positvity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.25% as of Friday, the governor's office reported in a news release. That's a decrease from Thursday's rate of 4.45%.
Beshear also reported 22 additional virus-related deaths.
Currently, 606 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 179 in intensive care units and 76 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 409,345 known cases of COVID-19, including 4,754 deaths.