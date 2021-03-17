FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, and said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has dropped slightly since Tuesday.
Kentuckys positivity rate is 3.73% Wednesday, Beshear said in a news release, which is down from Tuesday's rate of 3.87%.
"While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” Beshear said in a statement. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”
The governor also reported 27 additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
Currently, 441 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 109 in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 418,372 known COVID-19 cases, including 5,056 known deaths.
The state has been conducting an audit of coronavirus-related deaths, in an effort to make sure every Kentucky life lost to the virus is counted. A report on that audit is expected Thursday.
