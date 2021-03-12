FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as 29 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
In a news release Friday afternoon, the governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 3.88% — down from 3.95% on Thursday.
"The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline," Beshear said in a statement. "While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred."
Currently, 520 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 125 in intensive care units and 88 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 415,091 COVID-19 cases, including 4,950 deaths.