FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 15 new virus-related deaths.
KDPH reports that 605 of those cases are children and teens age 18 and younger. In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, Beshear said the lives lost include a 29 year old.
"While cases continue to decline, the delta variant is still impacting younger individuals making it more important than ever for these age groups to get vaccinated and mask up indoors," Beshear said.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.13%, down slightly from Monday's rate of 9.31%.
Overall, the state remains in the red zone with an overall incidence rate of 50.29. That means most of the state is still experiencing high case numbers. In the Local 6 area, Caldwell, Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties are in the red zone. Ballard, Crittenden, Hickman and Livingston counties, which means they're dealing with substantial case numbers. Carlisle County is currently the only county in the state in the yellow zone, meaning the county is seeing moderate case numbers. No counties are in the green zone.
To date, Kentucky has had 702,951 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,921 deaths.
So far, 2,720,989 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is about 61% of the state's total population.
That's up from 2,719,398 Kentuckians at least partially vaccinated as of Monday.
During a briefing on the pandemic Monday, Beshear said 90% of Kentuckians 75 and older have gotten at least partially vaccinated, followed by 95% of those 65 to 74, 81% of those 50 to 64, 71% of those 40 to 49, 60% of those 25 to 39, 52% of those 18 to 24, 51% of those 16 to 17 and 46% of those 12 to 15.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.