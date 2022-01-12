FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is again reporting record COVID-19 numbers as the omicron variant continues to blaze through the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday afternoon that 11,232 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. The day's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also came in at a record high of 27.39%.
"Our hospitals are becoming strained, and we're seeing impacts in our schools and communities," Beshear said in a tweet. "Mask up, get your vaccine and booster."
Currently, 2,011 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports. That includes 454 people in intensive care units and 243 on ventilators. Looking at overall hospital capacity, Kentucky's inpatient beds are at 71.5% occupancy.
The entire state is in the COVID-19 red zone Wednesday, with an overall incidence rate of 173.57 average daily cases per 100,000 people based on data from the past seven days.
Wednesday's COVID-19 report also lists 21 additional virus-related deaths.
Since testing for COVID-19 began, Kentucky has had 952,956 known cases, including 12,455 deaths.