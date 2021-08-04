FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since early February, and Gov. Andy Beshear is bluntly warning that the growing outbreak will lead to more deaths.
“We are not moving the right direction,” Beshear said. “And remember, with more cases comes more death.”
The state reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases and 10 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.
Beshear says the rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 surpassed 10% as the highly contagious delta variant spreads. He says Kentucky also has its most virus patients hospitalized and in intensive care units since February.
Today I am announcing 2,583 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the highest report since Feb. 3. Kentucky’s positivity rate has also increased to above 10%. The delta variant is serious and real and we have to be willing to do what it takes to protect our people. pic.twitter.com/ApGdOjOvnU— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 4, 2021
The state is in the COVID-19 red zone, with an overall incidence rate of 34.39 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days. Only 33 of the state's 120 counties are out of the red zone, according to the latest report from the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Not even one county is is the green zone.
The governor continues to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Looking for a vaccine provider in the Local 6 area? Click here to view our COVID-19 vaccine guide.
