FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,295 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the fourth highest one-day case total to date.
"This is also the highest Saturday that we've ever had," Beshsear said in a video statement shared via social media.
The governor noted that 162 of the Oct. 17 cases are kids and teens ages 18 and younger. In a news release, the governor's office added that 27 of those children are ages 5 and younger.
In his video message, the governor stressed that COVID-19 is not limited to one region or community.
"When we look at new cases and where they are, they are all over the place," Beshear continued. The governor said the new cases include 295 in Jefferson County; 115 in Fayette County; 55 in Warren County; 26 in Madison County; 25 in Christian County; 23 in Daviess County; 21 in Barren and Kenton counties, 20 in Bullitt, Hardin, Jessamine and Shelby counties; 19 in Boon, Nelson and Whitley counties; 18 in Hopkins, Oldham and Perry counties; 17 in Boyd and Johnson counties; 15 in Campbell, Henderson and Laurel counties; 13 in Logan and Marion counties; 12 McCracken and Russel counties; 11 in Muhlenberg County and 10 in Adair, Bourbon, Calloway, Greenup and Harlan counties. The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reported 9 new cases or less in nearly 70 other Kentucky counties.
"On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever, increases in each of the last couple of weeks — 691 Kentuckians hospitalized for COVID-19 today, with 652 a week ago and 600 the week before that," Beshear said. "In the ICU, 185 Kentuckians in the ICU fighting for their lives right now. It was 170 last week, 129 the week before that."
The governor also reported 12 new virus-related deaths Saturday, including include a 95-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County, a 71-year-old man from Union County, a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County, an 85-year-old man from Boyd County, a 77-year-old woman from Boyd County, an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 94-year-old man from Henderson County, an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County a 91-year-old man from McLean County.
"Things are not moving in the right direction," Beshear said. "They continue to escalate: Escalating case numbers, escalating hospitalizations, escalating ICU numbers. We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. Wear your mask, social distance, follow the rules, keep gatherings at your house to 10 or less. People’s lives depend on it."
To date, Kentucky has had 86,797 novel coronavirus cases, including 1,312 deaths. So far, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 17,155 people who have recovered from the illness the virus causes. Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.62%
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's 10-page COVID-19 daily summary for Oct. 17. The report includes more information on the cases and deaths reported in each county, as well as demographic information.