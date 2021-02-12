FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 6.95% Friday, Gov. Any Beshear announced.
That's the lowest the state's positivity rate has been since Nov. 6, the governor said in a news release sent Friday afternoon.
Beshear also reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 42 additional virus-related deaths. Currently, 1,063 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 277 in intensive care units and 154 on ventilators.
"It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week, which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline," Beshear said in a statement. "This says you’re doing the right things, and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all."
Beshear on Thursday announced 156 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky, including several in the Local 6 area. The new sites in the local 6 area announced Thursday include:
- Kroger store sites
- Paducah Kroger - 3141 Park Ave.
- Murray Kroger - 808 N 12th St.
- Walmart
- Paducah - 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive
- Mayfield - 1225 Paris Road
- Walgreens and independent pharmacies
- Benton Pharmacy - 2606 Main St., Benton, KY 42025
- Draffenville Pharmacy - 153 US 68 East, Benton, KY 42025
- Calvert City Pharmacy - 906 E. 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY
- Glenn's Apothecary - 520 West Gum St., Marion, KY, 42064
- Duncan Prescription Center - 315 West Broadway St. Mayfield, KY 42006
- Gibson's Pharmacy - 1206 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Walgreens - 635 South 6th St., Mayfield, KY
- Walter's Family Pharmacy - 604 South 12th St. Murray, KY, 42071
- Walgreens - 1205 Main St., Murray, KY
- Davis Drugs - 250 Lone Oak Road, Paducah 42001
- Reidland Pharmacy - 5433 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003
- Strawberry Hills Pharmacy - 2670 New Holt Road Suite D., Paducah, KY 42001
- Walgreens at 521 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY
- Walgreens at 3360 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah, KY
To date, Kentucky has had 386,326 COVID-19 cases, including 4,253 deaths.