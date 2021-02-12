The COVID-19 incidence rate map the Kentucky Department for Public Health released for Feb. 11 shows 27 counties out of the red zone, including one county in the green zone: Robertson County. In the Local 6 area, the map shows Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Calloway and Crittenden counties in the orange zone, which means the virus is spreading at an accelerated rate. Our remaining Local 6 counties are in the red zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a critical rate.