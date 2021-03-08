FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 331 new COVID-19 case in Kentucky on Monday, as well as 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Speaking during a live virtual briefing, Beshear said Monday's report brings the lowest number of new cases reported in one day since Sept. 14. Beshear also said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.06% Monday. That's down from 4.12% Sunday.
The governor said last week was the eighth week of decline for case numbers in Kentucky. He also said Kentucky's hospital capacity is "in good shape," with hospitalizations connected to the illness decreasing.
As of Monday, Beshear said 539 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 161 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.
Beshear said just three of the new cases reported Monday are long-term care facility residents, and eight are residents of those facilities. The governor said only two deaths reported Monday came from those facilities. Beshear has previously said declining cases and deaths in those facilities are the result of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Monday outlining which activities are considered to be safe for people who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack spoke about those guidelines during Beshear's briefing. The CDC says people who have been fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their final dose can gather in small groups in their own homes with other fully-vaccinated adults without masks or social distancing. Stack said the guidelines still recommend masks and social distancing at small gatherings where at least some in attendance have not been fully vaccinated.
Stack noted that the CDC has not changed its guidance regarding travel, and that masking, social distancing, good hand hygiene are still needed when in public places.
"We need to be careful," Stack said. The public health commissioner said a "real concern" for health professionals is that people may misinterpret the CDC's new guidance — falsely believing they don't have to do anything to prevent the spread of the virus now. Stack said more cases of the United Kingdom variant of the virus have been found in Kentucky.
"At this point, it is inevitable that it (the virus) will continue to multiply and expand in its presence in the state of Kentucky unless we take all of the important public health measures of masking and social distancing, and we all get vaccinated as soon as we are able to and have access to it," Stack said.
So far, 834,130 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in Kentucky, which is about 18.7% of the state's population.
For more information on vaccination locations in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. For more information on vaccination across the state of Kentucky, click here.
To date, Kentucky has had 411,040 COVID-19 cases, including 4,8,29 deaths.