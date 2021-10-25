FRANKFORT, KY — Last week, Kentucky reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Speaking during a briefing about the pandemic Monday, Beshear said Kentucky had 9,749 new cases last week. Beshear compared that to the week of Aug. 30 and Sep. 5, when the state reported its highest week ever with 30,680 new cases.
"We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased. That is a very good sign," Beshear said, referring to how quickly cases rose during a surge this summer.
In another positive sign, Beshear said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has declined to 5.84% as of Monday.
That's significantly lower than positivity rates Kentucky saw during the summer surge — such as the 14.16% reported on Sept. 8.
That surge, which was spurred on by the delta variant, brought with it a drastic increase in hospitalizations that strained hospitals across the state.
However, as cases have decreased, so have hospitalizations. Beshear said COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky have decreased 20% over the past seven days, and there are fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 919 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 281 people in intensive care units and 157 on ventilators. Beshear said those numbers include 11 hospitalized children. The governor said three of those children are in ICUs. Two are on ventilators.
Sharing the latest case report, Beshear said Kentucky had 2,622 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths the period from Saturday, Oct. 23, to Monday, Oct. 25.
The new cases include 1,275 reported Saturday, 803 reported Sunday and 544 reported Monday.
Beshear said the deaths reported over that three-day period included 30 reported Saturday, 28 on Sunday and 23 on Monday.
To continue the downward decline in new cases and hospitalizations, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks in indoor public settings and to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor encouraged those who are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to get them as soon as possible. He also encouraged people who were vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ask their doctor about possibly getting a booster of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster doses for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines last week, and OK'd a mix-and-match approach.
The CDC approved booster shots six months after the initial vaccine series for people 65 and older, people 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and people 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.
Additionally, the CDC recommended boosters for those who are 18 or older and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago.
Click here for more information from the CDC on who is eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.