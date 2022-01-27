FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 12,756 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 39 additional virus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results again declined slightly from the day before, but the rate is still extraordinarily high at 31.60%.
Kentucky is close to surpassing a record number of hospitalizations during COVID-19. The previous record came during the delta surge. The increase in hospitalizations is in keeping with what experts have previously said: even though omicron is usually less severe than delta, it's more highly transmissible — meaning more people will get infected.
Currently, KDPH reports that 2,508 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 473 in intensive care units and 259 on ventilators.
During his Team Kentucky Update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear emphasized the number of deaths Kentucky has seen over the past 20 months — nearly 13,000. Beshear said it can be easy to get caught up in the statistics and forget the these are real people whose lives were cut short.
"I don't know about y'all, but I have lost, whether to COVID, or to others, so many people over the last couple years. I just hope, even as tired as we are, that we take a minute and realize people are losing people very close to them," Beshear said.
The governor said more than 2,000 Kentuckians under the age of 60 have died because of COVID-19. And large numbers of deaths are avoidable now, he says, because the vaccines available are highly effective in preventing COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 2,456,918 Kentucky residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. So far, 101,595 have gotten a booster dose.
To date, Kentucky has had 1,125,181 known COVID-19 cases, and 12,856 virus-related deaths.