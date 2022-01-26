FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 12,827 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 31 additional virus-related deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 3,638 of Wednesday's cases — about 28% — are children and teens ages 18 and younger.
The state's positivity rate declined slightly Wednesday, coming in at 32.44% — 0.56% lower than Tuesday's rate.
All 120 Kentucky counties remain in the COVID-19 red zone, meaning case numbers are high enough that public health experts recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces, including workplaces and schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Experts also highly recommend vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that those who are vaccinated get a booster dose once eligible. While no vaccine is 100% effective, getting vaccinated greatly reduces the risk of infection, as well as the risk of serious illness or hospitalization from a breakthrough infection. So far, only 55% of Kentucky's total population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. Just looking at those 18 and older, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Only 20% of kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first vaccine dose, and only 47% of kids 12 to 15 have gotten their first dose. For those ages 16 to 17, just 50% are at least partially vaccinated.
Currently, 2,493 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 474 in intensive care units and 271 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 1,112,651 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,817 deaths.
Click here for more details on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.