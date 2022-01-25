FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 15,305 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 3,428 people ages 18 and younger.
That means about 22% of the cases reported Tuesday are among children and teens. On Monday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said children have been making up about a quarter of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Kentucky.
“Approximately 25% of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Kentucky are children. Vaccination provides assurance that children can remain in school and protected against COVID-19,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement Monday. “For parents who have not yet vaccinated your children, I encourage you to talk with your pediatrician. It’s important that you make an informed decision and have confidence that you are taking important steps to keep your children safe from this disease that has caused so much harm to our families and communities.”
In Tuesday's COVID-19 report, KDPH also reported a test positivity rate of 33%, 0.06% lower than Monday's rate.
The state's overall incidence rate is well above the greater-than-25 threshold for the COVID-19 red zone. Tuesday, the incidence rate was 235.87 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Currently, 2,326 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 440 in intensive care units and 257 on ventilators.
In a Facebook post about Tuesday's COVID-19 report, Gov. Andy Beshear again encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 shots and asked those who are eligible to get their booster dose. He also emphasized the need to get children vaccinated. Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is available for kids as young as 5, and kids as young as 12 can get COVID-19 booster shots.
KDPH also reported 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,100,097 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,786 deaths.