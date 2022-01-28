FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 15,822 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 34 additional virus-related deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths reported Friday included a Kentuckian who was just 38 years old.
Children and teens again made up a large portion of positive test results Friday, with KDPH reporting 3,780 cases among those 18 and younger.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results was 30.5% — coming in 1.1% lower than Thursday's rate.
The incident rate remains high as well, coming in at 222.92 average daily cases per 100,000 people on Friday. All 120 counties are in the red zone.
Currently, 2,453 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 446 in intensive care units and 254 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,140,887 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,890 deaths.