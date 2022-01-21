FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky health officials reported 16,130 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest one-day total ever record in the state.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 4,108 of those cases are children and teens ages 18 and younger.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also set a record Friday at 32.1%, up from Thursday's rate of 31.37%.
In a tweet about Friday's report, Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to three studies released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant among people who have gotten their booster dose. "New studies today absolutely prove that being vaccinated and boosted protects you from getting real sick from omicron, and certainly wearing a mask is real helpful to prevent you from getting it," Beshear said in a video included with the tweet.
Currently, 2,347 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 439 in intensive care units and 268 on ventilators.
Friday's report also included 28 additional virus-related deaths.
Since testing began, Kentucky has reported 1,056,284 COVID-19 cases, including 12,687 deaths.