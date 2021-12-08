FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,032 new COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths Wednesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths included a Kentuckian who was just 16 years old.
The new cases include 798 children and teens ages 18 and younger.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.14%, and the state's overall incidence rate is well within the red zone at 47.46 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Currently, 1,144 Kentucky residents are hospitalized with the illness, including 312 in intensive care units and 179 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 805,426 known COVID-19 cases, including 11,418 deaths.