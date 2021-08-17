FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear warned Tuesday that Kentucky and the United States as a whole are in a "serious and alarming" situation because of the rampant spread of COVID-19. Speaking during a briefing Tuesday, the governor again encouraged Kentuckians who have not yet received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to do so as soon as possible.
“The delta variant continues to burn through our population here in Kentucky, with the most severe escalation — meaning the most rapid rise in cases — that we have seen to date," Beshear said.
The governor highlighted how the recent surge in cases is affecting western Kentucky.
"Jennie Stewart Medical Center has talked about their hospitalizations due to COVID up 500% over the last two weeks," Beshear said. "Vanderbilt Medical Center, where many people in western Kentucky have to go when things get serious, is full. Baptist Health Paducah, Baptist Health Madisonville, both warning online that their cases are significantly rising while their resources are rapidly diminishing. Mercy Health reporting a 21% positivity rate. And if we needed to push people over to Bowling Green, Bowling Green Medical Center: full ICU, 47 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 11 on ventilators. That is just one region of our state and shows how concerning this is."
As of Tuesday, 1,603 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 441 in intensive care units and 238 on ventilators.
In its daily COVID-19 report released later Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,276 new COVID-19 cases — including 849 teens and children age 18 and younger — and eight additional virus-related deaths. The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 12.47%.
Beshear encouraged families to do what they can to protect their children from the virus. The governor noted that the United States as a whole is reporting a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 1,900 children hospitalized as of Saturday.
"It is clear that unvaccinated, unmasked children are going to end up in quarantine and not be in school," Beshear said. "Or worse, they end up with COVID — or worse, they end up hospitalized."
Both the governor and the Kentucky Board of Education have enacted universal mask requirements in schools. The governor's order includes exemptions for children younger than 2, people with disabilities that prevent masking and a few other groups or situations. Download the document below this story to read the order in full, including the full list of exemptions.
Beshear encouraged all schools in Kentucky "do the right thing."
"Make sure those kids and all the adults are masked. Keep them safe, lessen the quarantines, keep them in school," Beshear said.
Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear said the Coverings for Kids program she and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman created last year is continuing its mission to provide children with face coverings this year.
"Cases are surging, especially among our children, because of the delta variant. Wearing masks and protecting our kids has never been more important. Following guidance from the CDC and support from leaders in health care, business and education last week Andy issued an executive order to mandate face coverings in all of Kentucky's K-12 schools. We know this is the right step to protect students and educators alike and to ensure our kids stay in school. Of course, requiring face masks means we must also ensure our kids have access," the first lady said.
She said one of the largest contributors to the program in 2020 was the Ford Motor Company, which donated 1.5 million masks. She said the company came through again this year, donating 1 million additional masks as students begin the new school year.
"I cannot overstate how important this donation is. Until every child can get vaccinated, masks are our greatest weapon against this virus — the vital tool to keep students and teachers safe and healthy. Ford's donation is helping ensure we can meet our top priorities and battling this pandemic to keep Kentuckians safe and healthy, to keep our kids in the classroom and to protect our surging economy."
"Just on a personal note, I beg you, parents, please, please mask your children," the first lady and mother of two added. "You do not want to have that conversation with a child who is sick when they are afraid and they ask if they're going to be OK. You do not want to have that conversation. Please, mask your children. Get them vaccinated."
Regarding vaccinations, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed COVID-19 booster doses for immunocompromised people.
Stack explained that boosters — specifically, a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — are not yet recommended for the general population. However, they are approved for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the people who are recommended to get another vaccine dose 28 days or more after their second dose include:
- People who've been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Those who've received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- People who've received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- People with an advanced or untreated HIV infections.
- Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 booster doses from the CDC. There are other conditions that are eligible for booster doses. The CDC encourages individuals who have medical conditions to talk to their personal health care provider about whether a booster dose is right for them.
Stack said Kentucky considers all nursing home residents to be eligible for a booster dose.
"The Kentucky Department for Public Health will deem every resident of a long-term care facility to be eligible under these criteria. We had for the vast majority of our journey in 2020 and early 2021 two-thirds of all of our deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. Two-thirds, and now it's gotten less than that now as the deaths have gone to other populations and the vaccinations have protected so many of these folks," Stack said. "But because of their medically frail condition often and the environment they live in, in a congregate setting, we are determining that all these individuals in a nursing home are going to be eligible for vaccination for a third dose and will be offered a third dose, and that is already underway now."
As of Tuesday, 55% of Kentucky's population has gotten vaccinated so far, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. Looking just at Kentucky who are 18 or older, the vaccination rate is 66%