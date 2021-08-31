FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,548 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, along with 23 new virus-related deaths.
About 31% of the new cases reported Tuesday are kids and teens 18 and younger.
The state's positivity rate is now 13.66%, up from Monday's rate of 13.45%.
In a video message shared to social media Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday was Kentucky's "10th highest day ever in the pandemic" and noted that the day's positivity rate is "now the highest since we've had enough testing to have an accurate rate."
The state again reported record COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, with 2,274 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 617 in intensive care units and 406 on ventilators. Beshear said hospitals in the state are "bursting at the seams" because of the large influx of COVID-19 patients.
"Two weapons can win this war. Number one, everybody's gotta' get vaccinated," Beshear said. "The second one is masking. Universal masking in our schools is a must, or we will get even worse from here. And everybody, everybody needs to be wearing a mask when they are outside of their home and indoors. This is the worst the pandemic has been. Please, at least take the same precautions you did earlier in COVID."
