FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,551 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 56 newly reported virus-related deaths.
The new cases include 1,465 children and teens age 18 and younger. In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the 56 deaths include people as young as 24, 33 and 41.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 10.4%. Only six counties across the state are out of the COVID-19 red zone, including five in the Local 6 area: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Lyon and Trigg. While those counties and Elliott County are currently out of the red zone, they are in the orange zone, which means those communities are still experiencing substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Currently, 2,006 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 588 in intensive care units and 395 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 684,989 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,635 deaths.
So far, 2,689,468 Kentuckians — about 60% of the state's total population — have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
