FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,638 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 1,335 teens and children 18 and younger.
In a message posted to social media, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday's report marks the fifth highest single day total for new COVID-19 cases.
The state also reported 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Kentucky again reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Currently, 2,014 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, including 589 in intensive care units and 338 on ventilators.
"This is the most dangerous time we've seen in this pandemic," Beshear said in a video message Tuesday afternoon. "We've got to get more people vaccinated, and we need people to wear masks when they are inside the home and indoors. Please do your part. Do your part. These are your friends. These are your neighbors. We don't want to lose them."
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 12.89%.
KDPH reports that the state's overall incidence rate is 76.89 average daily cases per 100,000 people, based on data from the past seven days. The only county outside of the COVID-19 red zone is Robertson, and it's nearing the threshold.