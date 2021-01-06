FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 5,742 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth — a record-breaking one-day total.
“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday evening.
The governor also reported a positivity rate of 11.4%, and 34 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Currently, 1,778 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 428 in intensive care units and 244 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 286,541 COVID-19 cases, including 2,806 deaths.
Beshear was scheduled to give his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, but that speech, as well as the State of the Budget address, were rescheduled to Thursday in light of a riot that broke out at the United States Capitol that disrupted and delayed the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier Wednesday, Beshear released a video statement condemning the protesters who forced their way into the Capitol building, calling them "domestic terrorists."
"Today is a tough day for our country. Domestic terrorists have stormed and infiltrated our U. S. Capitol Building, a building that stands for American democracy," Beshear said in part. "And yes I called them domestic terrorists. When you try to use force and intimidation to get what you want to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist."
Click here to watch the governor's statement in full.
Download the document below for the full list of lives lost to COVID-19 reported by the state Wednesday.